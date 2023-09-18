Wé Ani is a singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist who is known mostly for her soulful performance on “The Voice.” Since then, Ani has shared the stage with legendary artists and even became a top 5 finalist on Season 21 of “American Idol.”

In her recent collaboration with Febreze, she created a classic R&B song called “Romance & Desire” to bring the unique fragrance to life from the company’s new Mood Collection.

Ani shared what inspired her creative process.

How did American Idol make you grow as an artist?

First of all, people don’t know how difficult it is. Maybe [only] three percent of the process is actually shown. Having that in your arsenal to be like, “Okay, if I can get through this, then I can get through anything,” is important. Plus, it’s helped change my perspective on a lot of different people in the arts[,] because you get nervous. You might feel like people might [come at] your neck[,] or you don’t know how people are going to react. This was a warm and welcoming place with the contestants[,] and it still is. I’ve met my best friends there.

What inspired the song “Romance & Desire?”

It might sound corny[,] but the smell of the Febreze inspired the song. It has a rosy champagne kind of scent[,] and it puts you in the mood for date night, relaxing, or just anything like that. It just makes you feel really pretty. So much so that whenever I spray it[,] people are like, “You sprayed perfume?” When I thought about that[,] I was like, “Okay, think [about] a little bit of a flip on classic R&B.” Writing it happened fast[,] and it was easy to write. It is [really] good. You’re like, “Oh, okay, I get the vibe now.” It’s smooth.

What does it mean to you personally to be a part of this collaboration?

I mean, Febreze is such a huge deal, so being recognized as not just a great artist, but [as] somebody who has the ability to write for Febreze, [is] a crazy thing to see. I’m like, “What? That’s so wild.” Not just that, but being a woman of color, being a Black woman, and being able to do this[, i]t just shows that you can do this, you can go ahead and strut your stuff, and Febreze will like it. It shows that you can get sponsorships like that and be able to help represent household names[,] because you have the ability to be a household name. It’s really important for all the little girls and little boys out there that look like me[,] I want to [show them], “You can do it.”