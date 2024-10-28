Ballot box fires damage hundreds of votes in Pacific Northwest

In a troubling incident that raises concerns about electoral security, two ballot drop boxes in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, were set on fire, destroying hundreds of ballots. Authorities are investigating these fires, which appear to have been intentionally set, as a direct attack on the democratic process.

Details of the incidents

According to reports from the Associated Press, the Portland Police Bureau responded to a fire at a drop box around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 28. Investigators found that an incendiary device had been placed inside the box by an unidentified suspect. Fortunately, the fire suppression system within the drop box worked effectively, protecting nearly all the ballots inside. Only three ballots were damaged, and Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Scott assured that his office would reach out to the affected voters to provide replacement ballots.

Meanwhile, in Vancouver, footage captured by local television crews showed smoke billowing from a ballot drop box at a transit center. This location is significant as it falls within Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, which is expected to be one of the most competitive U.S. House races this election cycle, featuring first-term Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez against Republican challenger Joe Kent.

Impact on voter participation

Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey confirmed that the fire at the Fisher’s Landing Transit Center in Vancouver also had a fire suppression system, but it failed to prevent the destruction of hundreds of ballots. Kimsey described the incident as “heartbreaking,” emphasizing that it represents a direct assault on democracy. In response to these events, his office plans to increase the frequency of ballot box collections and adjust collection times to the evening. This proactive measure aims to ensure that ballot boxes do not remain full overnight, reducing the risk of similar incidents in the future.

Previous incidents and broader context

This is not the first time that ballot drop boxes have faced threats. Earlier in October, officials discovered another incendiary device near a ballot drop box in downtown Vancouver. Fortunately, that incident did not result in any damage to the box or the ballots. The FBI and other agencies are currently investigating this case, but no updates have been released.

Both Washington and Oregon are vote-by-mail states, where registered voters receive their ballots by mail weeks before elections. Voters can return their ballots either by mail or by depositing them in secure drop boxes. The recent fires not only jeopardize the integrity of the electoral process but also instill fear among voters about the safety of their votes.

Similar incidents across the country

The issue of ballot security is not confined to the Pacific Northwest. In Phoenix, Arizona, a fire at a U.S. Postal Service station last week resulted in the destruction of approximately five ballots, with police confirming that this fire was also intentionally set. Such incidents across the country highlight a growing trend of attacks on the electoral process, raising alarms about the potential for voter suppression and intimidation.

The recent fires at ballot drop boxes in Oregon and Washington serve as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities within our electoral system. As authorities continue their investigations, it is crucial for voters to remain vigilant and informed about the safety of their ballots. The integrity of our democracy relies on the ability of every citizen to participate freely and securely in the electoral process.