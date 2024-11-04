“Boo’d Up” singer Ella Mai and Boston Celtics champion Jayson Tatum are displaying their indisputable love for one another by getting identical, albeit subtle, tattoos.

Mai, 30, just celebrated her birthday with the release of her new album, 3, which matches her birthday in November. She also got the No. 3 tattooed behind her left ear.

Clever internet sleuths quickly discerned that Tatum got the identical number stenciled into his skin in the same place.

Mai and Tatum have been purposeful in keeping their relationship below the radar. Most fans did not know they had been dating since 2019, not until she rocked his Celtics jersey number in Boston during the NBA Finals in June 2024. She was also flossing an unmistakably large baby bump, and has since welcomed a son into the world in August 2024.

Since their relationship has become public, Mai has demonstrated comfort in discussing it in the studio. On the track “Little Things,” she sings, “Oh baby and I never thought I’d end up with the man of my dreams/You’re really him/I don’t mind taking time/baby I’m down to do the little things.”

Further in the track “Little Things,” Mai sings about the sweet gestures she does for her beau when his schedule is hectic.

“Be right here when you’re wakin’ up / Breakfast on the table, know you like / Eggs, and they’re all scrambled up / Pancakes, bacon, OJ on the side / Packed your bag with extra clothes, your toothbrush in the Louis tote / Love notes for when you on the road / Cleaned your watch and Cuban links / Silk pillowcase for you to take / Boy, you deserve the little things,” the lyrics read.

And on “One of Those,” the English vocalist sings about how head over heels she is in her relationship.

“Girl, you better get you one of these / Wake up in the morning, he got flowers at my feet / Get one of these, yeah, I don’t wanna leave / Dancing ’round him got me like a puppet / I’ma let him pull my strings / Get you one of these,” she croons.