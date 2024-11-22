A Boogie feeds 50 Bronx kids

Rapper A Boogie treated 50 Bronx children to lunch at Manhattan’s Sei Less restaurant through the nonprofit Children of Promise NYC, The Bronx Times reports.

The luncheon, organized with restaurant owner Dara Mirjahangiry, marks the second year of partnership with the nonprofit. Last year, Sei Less provided dinner for a similar organization at a New York elementary school. This year, children visited the upscale restaurant, known as a celebrity dining spot.

“The goal is to give back and see a smile on their faces,” Mirjahangiry said.

The children knew a special guest would join them but didn’t expect their hometown hero. A Boogie, who grew up in Highbridge […], surprised attendees from his former neighborhood. When he entered the restaurant, the children erupted with excitement. The rapper signed shirts and took photos with each child.

“It’s good being a part of the whole movement,” A Boogie told the Bronx Times.

Children of Promise NYC partners with families affected by mass incarceration “to dismantle the stigma and heal from the trauma plaguing Black and Brown communities,” according to its website.

The organization supports children and families with incarcerated members. More than 2.7 million children nationwide, primarily from Black and Brown communities, have an imprisoned parent. The group helps children cope with social, emotional and economic challenges.