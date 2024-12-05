DJ Key talks moving to Atlanta, DJ journey, and becoming Dess Dior’s tour DJ

DJ Key is one of the biggest DJs in Atlanta, and it only took him four years. He moved from Jersey to Atlanta during the pandemic and started taking DJing seriously. His dad was a DJ, so it was already in his blood. Soon he was DJing at clubs and lounges around the city, teaming up with party promoters to throw events. That eventually led him to becoming the tour DJ for Dess Dior, and now he will be opening up for Rod Wave tonight, Dec. 5. He spoke with us at the studio before his show.

How did you become a known commodity in Atlanta, moving from St. Louis?

You gotta try people out, you know what I’m saying? Cause I don’t know nobody, and I don’t want nobody to tell me a story on what happened with them and be used against the person as if they did something to me. But Promoter wise Bird, some call him Birdman, I started DJing his events, he had started a party on a rooftop Friday night. And then once Tori, another friend of mine, heard me DJ, then I created my own brunch at Suite Lounge on Saturday and Sunday.

How did you get into becoming a tour DJ?

It really came from, like, building relationships with certain people, you know, building relationships with A&Rs, building relationship with managers, building relationships with dancers … I really got Dess Dior from a dancer. All right, so I was DJing for another girl before Dess. Her name is Richie Reed and she’s from Detroit. Shout out to her. She’s from Detroit. We had dancers when we did our 42 Dugg show in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena. And the dancer, her name is Amira. Shout out to Amira. She’s the lead dancer for Latto right now. So, Amira was hired for Dess‘ Rolling Loud set. Des needed a DJ and Amira said Key. Ever since that day, we been locked in.

What improvements have you seen in Dess Dior since her first show at Rolling Loud 2022?

Really stage performance, her stage presence, all of that. She’s definitely improved. Like when we first started, sometimes her voice would go out because just because she ain’t so used to using her voice in a microphone two, three days straight. So, we used to have to do all types of remedies for her to keep her voice. Now she got it. She the boss.

Now you are opening up for Rod Wave, one of the biggest artists in the world. Has that hit you?

Funny enough, I was actually talking to my boy about it last year. It’s crazy because I went to Rod Wave’s tour last year with a Will Call ticket. I literally went Will Call. I only can get one ticket, and now this year, I can get as many tickets as I want. It’s been exactly 12 months, literally. Yeah it was last December. And I was struggling for my will call tickets, too.

How is it touring with one of my favorite artists, Toosii?

We actually already knew each other. He was kind of like a family friend. What’s so crazy is Toosii’s brother, his big brother was actually the superstar of the family. But it became that his brother pushed him. He wanted to be just like his big brother so bad that it ended up pulling something out of himself to where now his now his brother makes sure Toosii’s straight. You get what I’m saying? It’s like the big brother made the little brother become a star.