Lil Yachty and crew viciously beat fan at Rolling Loud Festival (video)

Lil Yachty laid hands on an unidentified man, just before his crew stepped in to finish stomping him after he allegedly disrespected the rapper at the Rolling Loud Festival.

Yachty, 22, later explained in a now-deleted Instagram video that the man shoved the rapper without provocation nor explanation while he and his team were leaving Rolling Loud. As you can see in the video below, members of Yachty’s crew were trying to calmly discuss some type of misunderstanding with the man. But perhaps Yachty was still charged up after just leaving the stage.

The conversation did not last too long as Yachty, who was born Miles Parks McCollum in metro Atlanta, delivered the first blow, a left to the man’s head which initiated the all-out pummeling. When the man tried to run away, he was snatched to the ground by Yachty’s folks and stomped and kicked into submission.

One of the crew members then added a one-two piece as a parting shot before walking away and hopping into a van. The man then dashed from the scene at the Los Angeles Coliseum before the security team could find out what happened.

Police were not called to the scene and there were no arrests. And, unless the unidentified man presses charges, this matter is going to wither quickly.

Check out the TMZ video below.