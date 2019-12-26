Bryan Delgado’s Social Photo Booth is taking Dallas by storm

Bryan Delgado, CEO of  The Social Production Photo Booth (Photocredit: Victor Escandon Photography)

Bryan Delgado, the CEO and mastermind of The Social Productions Photo Booth, has taken the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex by storm. Delgado has found a way for clients to experience and create memories of their special day. Be it weddings, parties, or social gatherings, Delgado provides fun for any event or occasion. The Social Production Photo Booth “brings excitement to your celebration!” (The social Production Photo Booth creative flower wall was a hit at rolling out’s Sisters with Superpowers event in Dallas.) Rolling out spoke with Delgado about his business.

Christina Steed, Dallas Sisters with Superpowers flower photo wall (Photo by Crystal Chatmon for Steed Media)

How did you determine your career path?

Figuring out what I wanted to be part of the business field didn’t take too long. In school, I was the kid that sold everything from Mexican candy to Pokemon cards.

What’s new and different about your current job?

I get to be my own boss. I get to manage everything, from payroll, marketing, contracts, event coordinating [and] designing [to] sales.

What’s the coolest thing about you?

The coolest thing about me has to be my skill in bringing people together. I love networking and breaking the ice, so getting people to come together is one of my many joys in life.

