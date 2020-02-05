‘LHHH’ star Teairra Marie ordered to pay 50 Cent even more money (video)

Teairra Mari, of “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” fame, has fallen into an even deeper financial hole to rapper-producer 50 Cent.

A judge has sanctioned the singer and reality star another $5,000 after she reportedly failed to try to pay down the more than $30,000 that she owes 50 Cent, The Blast reports.

As most of pop culture recalls, the Detroit-born Mari, 32, sued Fifty for revenge porn in 2018, accusing the “Power” producer of being in cahoots with her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad to post her private sex tape on social media. Mari lost that case and was ordered to pay Fifty’s legal fees that amounted to about $30,000.

Fifty has relentlessly and hilariously hounded Mari for his money ever since.

The judge in the case is not satisfied that Mari has made enough effort to pay down her debt to Curtis Jackson III, 44, and has slapped her with the additional $5,295.50 fee.

Fifty, who claims he is no longer arguing with anyone, politely asked Mari for his money immediately upon hearing of the sanction.

This is the second time that Mari has been fined for non-payment, The Blast reports. She was also fined $4,000 in July 2019 for nonpayment.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, 50 Cent says that Mari’s LHHH checks prevent her from claiming that she’s too poor to pay down her debt.

“To date, Mari has failed to pay a single dime to Jackson in satisfaction of the Judgment despite earning over $100,000 this past year. Her previous claims under oath that she is ‘broke’ no longer ring true, and it is more clear than ever that she has no intention of paying her debts,” Fifty said in the documents.

Listen to Mari below tell “The Breakfast Club” about her nonending torment with 50 Cent: