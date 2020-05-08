John Legend, Jennifer Hudson joining ‘Disney Family Singalong’ on Mother’s Day

John Legend, Jennifer Hudson and Katy Perry will perform on “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II.”

The trio has signed up for the next installment of ABC’s musical extravaganza, which will air on Sunday evening, May 10, 2020, and raise awareness for charity Feeding America amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Legend will be joined on his titular duet from the live-action “Beauty and the Beast” — which he originally recorded with Ariana Grande — by Hudson, while Perry will sing “Baby Mine” from Dumbo.

The trio joins previously announced performers, including Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Halsey, Derek and Julianne Hough, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Shakira and Rebel Wilson.

“Disney on Broadway” stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland, who will also perform.

Tituss Burgess will open the show with Kermit, Miss Piggy and the rest of the Muppets, while a number of “Dancing With the Stars” professionals will perform.

Ryan Seacrest will return as host.

Last month’s “Disney Family Singalong” included a surprise performance from Beyoncé, who sang “When You Wish Upon A Star” from the animated classic Pinocchio.

Before she started singing, Beyoncé — who voiced Nala in the 2019 remake of The Lion King for Disney — said: “I’m very proud to be a part of the Disney family. And to help present the Disney Songbook Singalong in partnership with Feeding America, I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who’ve been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you.”

After she finished her performance, Beyoncé added: “Please onto your families tight. Please be safe, don’t give up hope. We’re going to get through this, I promise. God bless you!”