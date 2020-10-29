Former Inmate Says Sheriff Victor Hill Changed His Life

Metro-Atlanta Sheriff Victor Hill is known as the crime-fighting high sheriff of Clayton County. His reputation has landed him on tweeter feeds throughout America and his name has been mentioned by mainstream rap artists in their lyrics for years. But there’s a reality about this chief lawman and the structure of his paramilitary jail that many would be shocked to know, it changes lives.

According to former Clayton County inmate, Roderick Dionne, Sheriff Hill changed his life. Today, Roderick is a leader in his community, a responsible father, and a noted motivationalist.

Rolling Out sat down with Roderick to get more insight into this modern-day success story, and how a sheriff helped him heal and transform his life.

Explain what landed you in the Clayton County Jail?

It was a violation of probation for a minor offense, but it actually held a significant impact on my life compared to the many previous incarcerations I’ve experienced. And when I say many, I do mean many.

I had been on the run for almost 2 years. During the duration of those 2 years, my life had taken a big turn. I can say, I lost myself. I had become homeless, addicted to drugs, and destroyed relationships with my family. I really had taken a downward spiral. It’s like I had fallen into a black hole and seemed I couldn’t find my way out. On July 15th, 2018, I woke up with a feeling over me. As if the Spirit had truly taken over my mind and the first thing I remember saying to a friend was “I surrender”. I asked my friend to take me to Clayton County Jail so I could turn myself in. I didn’t want to run anymore. I didn’t want to run from the law. I didn’t want to run from myself. I didn’t want to keep running from God. So I did what I was supposed to do, I surrendered.

Why do you give credit to Sheriff Victor Hill for your transformation and recovery?

While in Clayton County Jail, the Spirit continued to work within me in ways that words couldn’t explain. It was like an out-of-body experience, which I later had come to realize, God was cleansing me. While having to face the consequences of my choices, I sat in jail and began to reflect upon those choices. I began to reflect on the man that I was and that man wasn’t the man God destined me to be. Most importantly, in those thoughts, were the thoughts of my children. My three boys. Sitting in the jail where the core values of its establishment were discipline, structure, and integrity, I began to take heed to what I felt was the message and lesson that God was trying to make me understand. God had guided me to a place where the Spirit had my full attention. I was completely away from drugs because Clayton County Jail is the only jail in GA where inmates cannot get drugs in. The Clayton County Jail truly removed me from my environment. This was the real beginning of my recovery.

For the first time, I was in the presence of morals and structure. These elements were conducive to the guidance of God’s will for my life. It’s like being accustomed to darkness for so long and then placed into the light to finally see your life has much value.

Clayton County Jail is said to be a para-military facility and it’s just that. The structure, discipline, core values, and many other attributes helped discipline me. I learned to be accountable and responsible. Sheriff Victor Hill’s jail emphasis integrity and is one of many reasons I give him much credit for my transformation and recovery. Sheriff Hill believed in me when I didn’t seem to believe in myself. Since my days of incarceration, I’ve stayed in close contact with the Sheriff, continuing to inform him of my accomplishments and showing him that I will be the man that I promised to be.

You continue to stay in touch with Sheriff Hill, how has he influenced your life?

He takes time out of his day sometimes and reaches out to me to make sure I’m continuing my progress. Sheriff Hill always has positive words of encouragement and advice to give that continues to lead me in the direction of becoming a better me. He’s even recommended books for me to read to enhance my knowledge and wisdom on this journey.

Did you ever think you would be friends with the Sheriff of the jail where you were incarcerated?

I never thought I would have a true friendship with a Sheriff, and definitely not one as feared as Sheriff Hill. He’s the Sheriff of the jail I’ve been incarcerated in multiple times. He’s tough, but fair, and believes anyone can transform.

What drives you today?

What drives me today is literally my testimony. Today, I am living in physical and mental freedom. I’m impacting others and living with a level of clarity I didn’t think existed. Today I know that the man I once was, doesn’t have to define the man I am today. To know that every day I wake up is another opportunity to become better. That our life is a storybook and we’re’ co-authors with God. My three boys give me strength and courage daily.

What’s your advice to anyone who wants to transform their life?

Be the change you want to see. Your current situation is never your final destination, so don’t feel as if there’s no space to make a difference. We are traveling down a road called the journey of life and there are many vehicles on this road. Stay focused on the “front-view” and not the rearview. There’s a reason why the rearview mirror is smaller than the windshield because where you’re going is much greater than where you’ve been. What you’ve been through doesn’t have the power to hold you down unless you give it the power to do so. I’m reminded of Romans 12:2, “Don’t be conformed to the world but be transformed by the renewal of your mind”. Once you change your mind, the world around you changes. Allow your pain to create your power to serve your purpose!