Rihanna delivers biting comment as Daniel Cameron tweets about Black History Month

Rihanna put prosecutor Daniel Cameron on full blast regarding his handling, or some say mishandling, of the Breonna Taylor case while he celebrated the commencement of Black History Month.

The “Rude Boy” singer rudely interrupted the Kentucky attorney general and his celebratory mood as he posted a video onto Twitter acknowledging he’s “standing on the shoulders of great Black men and women that came before him.”

Cameron also hastened to add that he’s the first Black attorney general of Kentucky.

Today marks the first day of #BlackHistoryMonth. This month, let’s take time to remember and celebrate the contributions Black men and women have made to our Commonwealth and to our nation. pic.twitter.com/nmpitBDyAb — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) February 1, 2021

The 32-year-old Robyn Rihanna Fenty, who long ago earned a reputation for her quick wit and even sharper tongue, did not bother exchanging pleasantries with the commonwealth of Kentucky’s top law enforcement official.

“Sup n—-?” Rihanna said in her repost of Cameron onto her Twitter page, followed up with her captioning of the post with #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor.

The inference was not subtle. Cameron’s sought and secured the September 2020 exoneration of the three police officers responsible for bumbling the no-knock warrant on Taylor’s apartment at 1 a.m. on March 13.

This is a follow up to Bad Girl RiRi’s verbal smackdown of Cameron following the vindication of the officers. Billboard magazine reported the singer wrote on Twitter at that time with this Twitter message: “I’m just gon’ let this sink in to your hollow skull @danieljaycameron,” underneath an image of a protest sign that read “A cop shot a Black woman and was only charged for the shots missed.”

LMPD Det. Brett Hankison was fired from the force for shooting wildly into an adjacent apartment. He faces three counts of wanton endangerment. Two others were also terminated.