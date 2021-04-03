Romeo Miller recounts police pulling guns on him (video)

Michael Rainey, Jr. of the hit television franchise “Power” was pulled over by police in New York last week and recorded the stop on Instagram. In the clip, the actor states that the stop was unlawful and that the officer immediately reached for his gun when he approached the vehicle without explaining why he was even being detained.

“This guy was ’bout to shoot me. I swear that camera saved my life. Look what he does as soon as he looks into the lens. Someone please send me his precinct or whatever if you know. … Didn’t tell me what I was being pulled over for,” wrote Rainey in the caption. “Just came to whip yelling and s— wit his hand on his gun. This guy also said stop reaching while I was looking for my license. I guess he was trying to come up with a reason to shoot me.”

Romeo Miller weighed in on Rainey’s stop this week on his talk show “The Mix” where he discussed driving while Black. The No Limit heir explained that he’s been threatened by the police before as well.

“My family has made hundreds of millions of dollars and when I got pulled over, the cop had his gun on me plenty of times. Over 10 times in my damn life where I’m like my parents may be getting a call because they shot me on accident because I’m in a nice car and the most recent time I was at UCLA,” recalled Romeo.

“In UCLA, you get pulled over there, you better have that camera recording because they don’t play no games. The guy pulled me over at gunpoint, a Black cop, and he was like ‘Is this a stolen vehicle?’ I’m like ‘Bro, relax. Just come check my registration and get my driver’s license.’ When he saw it was me, he said ‘Oh, Romeo Miller? Oh, you good. I thought you were just some random Black dude,’” added the actor.

Romeo also explained that his younger teenage brothers, Mercy and Vercy, who are in high school, could have been driving that same car with a different outcome.

