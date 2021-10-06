Syleena Johnson doesn’t feel prison will rehabilitate R. Kelly (video)

R&B singer Syleena Johnson recently spoke out about R. Kelly’s recent conviction on Sept. 27 in his highly publicized sex trafficking case.

Johnson, who is also from Chicago, has worked with the “12 Play” singer in the past on several collaborations and he also penned several hits for her. A few of their musical unions include “I Am Your Woman,” “Guess What,” “Hypnotic” and “Special Occasion.” Johnson, Claudia Jordan, Vivica A. Fox and LisaRaye discussed the case on their Fox Soul series “Cocktails With Queens” this week and shockingly the singer said she doesn’t think Kelly deserves jail time.

“I’m not gonna cry. I think he has really been misjudged here. I don’t think he needs to be in jail. I think he needs to be in an insane asylum. Don’t get it twisted, I think he needs to be in a straight jacket. I think some of the behavior that has been going down has been erratic and I think that a lot of Black men in jail have been misjudged. Like, a lot of them. I had a friend that went to jail, long time ago, he said his roommate was so damn crazy. He said that went on a lot in jail.

“Because what they do, is they throw Black men in jail. They just throw everybody in jail. If you’re crazy…everybody go to jail. But this dude needs real help. He needs to be in an insane asylum. Real talk. Meds, drugs to the point where like, constant therapy,” Johnson explained.

Kelly is currently behind bars waiting for his sentence hearing on May 4, 2022. The Chicago singer could face life in prison and he still has to face state charges in Minnesota and Illinois for similar sex-related charges. Check out Syleena Johnson weighing in on R. Kelly’s mental capacity below and if jail or mental help is the proper punishment.