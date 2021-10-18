Rashad Richey receives state of Georgia proclamation

Emmy nominated broadcaster, political strategist, news analyst, business executive, university professor, lecturer, entrepreneur, and advocate, Rashad Richey, MBA, EdD, PhD , was recently awarded a State of Georgia Resolution recognizing and commending him for his work with at-risk youth, media and social advocacy. The proclamation was bestowed upon Richey by Georgia State Representative Debra Bazemore from the 63rd District. Rep. Bazemore is an established public servant with a reputation for community involvement.Richey is a well-known national multi-media personality and has interviewed everyone from United States Vice-President Kamala Harris to Ice Cube. He is Host of the award-winning Rashad Richey Morning Show on News & Talk 1380 – WAOK and Political Commentator for The People’s Station V-103 FM (the largest urban station in America), where he was voted Best Talk Radio Personality by readers of the Atlanta Journal Constitution (first African American to receive this distinction) and Most Trusted Voice in Atlanta by the Atlanta Business Journal.

Richey is an Emmy nominated Political Analyst for CBS News Atlanta and television anchor for the acclaimed national TV news show, ‘Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey’, which airs live daily from 2:30pm – 4pm ET on multiple networks including Comcast Xfinity, Xfinity Flex, Samsung TV, Pluto TV, Roku TV, Xumo TV, The Young Turks Network, and various streaming platforms. ‘Indisputable’ averages over 3-million viewers a day and is also available, due to a massive content distribution deal, on Apple Podcast, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Sound Cloud, Acast, and others.

Known as an economic and policy juggernaut, Richey is a frequent political commentator on MSNBC, CNBC, BBC, BNC, Fox Business and the Fox News Channel, where he provides insight and analysis on pressing political, economic, social and policy related issues facing America and international regions.

When Richey is not on-air, he’s a business executive as President of Rolling Out Magazine, the largest free-print urban publication on America with a monthly readership of 2.8 million and combined social media following of over 500,000. Rolling Out covers political, entertainment, cultural, and business news.

A recognized social justice warrior and national thought leader, Richey is actively involved in policy reformation and addressing the social ills of racial disparity. This work led Richey to create The Rashad Richey Foundation, an agency that mentors and deprograms gang-affected and gang-affiliated youth. Richey has been recognized by various local and national agencies for his collective work and societal impact, including being honored with a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from former United States President Barack Obama and the White House Presidential Volunteer Services Award from President Joe Biden.