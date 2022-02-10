LAPD investigating DaBaby after beatdown of DaniLeigh’s brother (video)

DaBaby and his boys put their paws all over the brother of DaniLeigh, the singer whom he used to date and who is the mother of one of his children.

The free-for-all, punch-a-thon between DaBaby’s crew and Bills popped off on the slippery floors inside a Los Angeles-area bowling alley.

This fight had been brewing since 2021 when Bills roared on Instagram at DaBaby. According to multiple outlets, DaBaby had kicked his sister DaniLeigh and their toddler out of his home under what fans considered very rude circumstances following a vicious argument.

Therefore, when the two men happened upon each other in the bowling alley, it was not long before both of them began exchanging hands.

Most fights aren’t fair, and this one certainly wasn’t as DaBaby repeatedly slammed the brother on the ground with his long locks while his boys punched and kicked him.

According to TMZ, police are actively investigating DaBaby for assault with a deadly weapon since Bills was kicked in the head while he was on the ground.

More footage of Da Baby n crew giving Danileigh brother DA BEATS! pic.twitter.com/Mhpi8yV0U9 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) February 10, 2022

As most DaBaby fans know, DaBaby’s crew has administered brutal pummelings of unwitting victims in the past. But this time, DaBaby was not able to get in the type of licks they usually do because of the slippery conditions. Because of that, Bills escaped the type of serious damage that had visited upon less lucky adversaries of DaBaby’s crew in the past.

Bills and his sister later took to their Instagram pages to laugh at and mock DaBaby for not really hitting him.

Danileigh brother speaks on the squabble wit Da Baby pic.twitter.com/zbsy6PNsgG — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) February 10, 2022

DaniLeigh also railed against DaBaby for trying to beat down a single person with four or five of his friends. Her account has since been deleted but was screenshot by The Shade Room.

If I’m Danileigh, I would just file for full custody and forget all about Da Baby, he too toxic. — Lil 48 Baby (@yvesjnk) February 10, 2022

So basically DaniLeigh’s brother did all that talking just for DaBaby to have him leaking. How tf do you as the brother get beat up by the ex abusive boyfriend??? — Do We Have A Problem? / Bussin (@StateFactsOnly1) February 10, 2022

DaniLeigh watching her brother get whooped by DaBaby pic.twitter.com/U0dJTliVGx — 🥶🔥 (@IonCheat) February 10, 2022

It wasn’t even Da Baby fighting. It was his security swinging Danileigh’s brother around like Matilda. — Boochie the Aquarius (@stawpfeenin) February 10, 2022