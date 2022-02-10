 Skip to content

LAPD investigating DaBaby after beatdown of DaniLeigh’s brother (video)

By Terry Shropshire | Feb 10, 2022

DaBaby (Photo credit: Bang Media)

DaBaby and his boys put their paws all over the brother of DaniLeigh, the singer whom he used to date and who is the mother of one of his children.


The free-for-all, punch-a-thon between DaBaby’s crew and Bills popped off on the slippery floors inside a Los Angeles-area bowling alley.

This fight had been brewing since 2021 when Bills roared on Instagram at DaBaby. According to multiple outlets, DaBaby had kicked his sister DaniLeigh and their toddler out of his home under what fans considered very rude circumstances following a vicious argument.


Therefore, when the two men happened upon each other in the bowling alley, it was not long before both of them began exchanging hands.

Most fights aren’t fair, and this one certainly wasn’t as DaBaby repeatedly slammed the brother on the ground with his long locks while his boys punched and kicked him.

According to TMZ, police are actively investigating DaBaby for assault with a deadly weapon since Bills was kicked in the head while he was on the ground.

As most DaBaby fans know, DaBaby’s crew has administered brutal pummelings of unwitting victims in the past. But this time, DaBaby was not able to get in the type of licks they usually do because of the slippery conditions. Because of that, Bills escaped the type of serious damage that had visited upon less lucky adversaries of DaBaby’s crew in the past.

Bills and his sister later took to their Instagram pages to laugh at and mock DaBaby for not really hitting him.

DaniLeigh also railed against DaBaby for trying to beat down a single person with four or five of his friends. Her account has since been deleted but was screenshot by The Shade Room. 

 

