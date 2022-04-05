Aysha Pride shares why it’s important for Black women to beome auditors

Aysha Pride is the senior auditor for Equitable, which is one of America’s leading financial services companies. She was present at the Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit.

Pride spoke with rolling out about Black women and auditing, advice for young Black girls looking for a career, and what Black men can do to better protect Black women.

Why is it important for Black women to get involved in auditing?

It’s very important for Black women to get involved in auditing because we know more than we think we know. It’s our time to shine, and it’s our time to be able to sit at the table with management and help them be able to see their processes and their business in a different way to make it better.

Who is that person who opened your eyes to this career?

I would definitely lean on my managers, and also the mentors that I’ve developed at Equitable and outside of Equitable. They helped me see the bigger picture and how I fit into that big picture. I would definitely give them all the credit for it.

What is your message to young Black girls who don’t know what to do for a career?

I would say just lean into whatever is available to you. For me, it was basketball. I played ever since I was a young girl, age five, and I allowed that to take me where I’m at today. If you were to ask me when I was five, or even 15, if I would be in this room here, I wouldn’t be able to say that I would be. I would just say lean into the opportunities that you have and be willing to say “yes” because you never know where it can take you.

What can Black men do to better support Black women in 2022?

I would say Black men can be advocates. They can support women whenever they have the opportunity, whether that be on social media, whether that be in those circles that they’re in, and not tolerate any negative talk about Black women. My husband’s a big [proponent] of Black women. We have two young girls at home, and he’s equally as excited to go to my daughter’s basketball game as my son’s baseball game. I would say if you’re a father, be the best Black father you can be no matter if it’s for your son or if it’s for your daughter.