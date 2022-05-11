New footage shows Black man armed not with gun, but 2 axes (video)

On May 10, Atlanta police released a bodycam of officers arresting a man who was armed with two axes and a cleaver. After he was arrested, officers discovered that he had a long criminal history dating back two decades.

The video which was released on Facebook happened on March 28 at Ansley Mall in northeast Atlanta. As shown in the video, officers can be seen looking into 42-year-old Gregory Keith Johnson’s backpack, where they discovered the two axes and a cleaver.

Minutes earlier, a mall security guard called police to tell them he saw a man walking outside the mall with an ax in each of his hands. By the time police arrived, Johnson was no longer carrying the axes openly, but they were found in his backpack.

Officers eventually saw Johnson fleeing on his bicycle before jumping off and running away, and police ran him down and arrested him.

It was then discovered that Johnson was a fugitive and has 14 arrest cycles in Fulton County. Johnson had prior convictions for a 2012 robbery and a 2015 aggravated assault.