Jewel Tankard gifting single parents with $10K Christmas giveaway

Jewel Tankard and The Tankard Foundation will give away $10K to single parents for Christmas. The matriarch of Bravo’s hit reality show, “Thicker Than Water,” was once a single parent and she understands the hardships that single parents face, especially during the holidays. She has done a gift giveaway for the past six years and some of those gifts have included cars. “This year, I felt led in my heart to do a cash giveaway, so that I could bless more parents. This year, 20 people will receive $500 cash that they can use for their family at Christmas,” she says.

Tankard, serial network marketer, has empowered over 250K people in her robust portfolio of organizations. She also boasts a global reputation for creating multiple six to seven figure income earners with her success strategies advice. The multihyphenate boss also hosts “The Jewel Tankard Show,” on The Impact Network and will soon launch the Queens of Cryptocurrency podcast. Committed to helping women build wealth, the financial powerhouse created the Millionairess Club and recently authored the must-have-read, The Mind of a Millionairess. Her Millionairess Club counts over 400 members in their numbers across ten countries.

The evangelist imparts the same support and wisdom that helped her to rise above the challenges of single parenthood. With her million-dollar mindset, she encourages individuals to take of their aspirations, regardless their current economic status.

“When God does start to bless you, you’ve got to make sure you’re always thinking about other people, how you can impact their lives,” she says. “God connected me with some people that really supported and helped me in business, which made a big difference.”

The single-parent giveaway will happen in Tankard’s hometown of Detroit, and now Nashville, where she resides with her husband gospel and jazz legend Ben Tankard. Eligible contestants must be nominated by a third party and have children under the age of 18. Winners will be announced online in a virtual giveaway event on Dec. 18.

Visit www.jeweltankard.com by Nov. 30, to enter a deserving single parent for an opportunity at Jewel Tankard’s $10K giveaway.