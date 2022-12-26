Shaylon Scott shares how she helps small businesses

Shaylon Scott is an executive director of Founders First CDC, which is a national nonprofit and small business accelerator that helps diverse companies grow and thrive. As an award-winning speaker, nonprofit executive, community leader and published writer Scott has over 15 years of experience in the nonprofit and for-profit sectors.

Her duty is to help manage and implement million dollar programs across the state. This Sister with Superpowers has represented organizations and causes at events for the Federal Reserve, the national Points of Light Conference, state and local government panels and multiple community-driven initiatives and conferences.

If you could thank any Black woman for her contributions to history and society, who would it be and why?

It would be Eartha Kitt. She came from a background where all the odds were stacked against her and she could have been another statistic. She was a fighter and never took no for an answer even if she was inexperienced or treated unfairly. She lived in a time where she was belittled for her color and gender; yet she excelled in music, theater, movies, literature and activism. Her work is mentioned to this day and set the standard for paving your own pathway. A multilingual, multi-hyphenated creative without a strong family or upbringing shows the value of surrounding herself with others in her community that were seeking a positive way forward.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

Women of color in leadership should jump at the opportunity to pour into younger generations. Just as young men seek strong male role models and guidance, young women [do too]. There are so many choices and possibilities that exist with the current generation and it can be overwhelming. … A strong leader can empower them and encourage them to use their voices in the best way possible.

As a successful woman in business, what is your greatest or proudest achievement?

My proudest achievement is embarking on a new role as an executive director of a nonprofit and launching an online business celebrating Black literature during the midst of the pandemic. The pandemic allowed me to see the value in using my personal passion and superpowers to push my dreams forward.