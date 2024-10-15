Gucci Mane is tapped for the Atlanta Hawks’ opening night

It’s Gucci. The Atlanta Hawks tip off the 2024/2025 NBA season on Oct. 23, bringing a huge headliner to kick off the new season. The Atlanta Hawks just announced that iconic Atlanta legend Gucci Mane will perform at the halftime show opening night.

“Hawks’ basketball is back, and I am excited to perform at halftime,” said Gucci Mane. “The energy is always electric at

State Farm Arena, and I am sure to put on a performance that will be incredibly memorable for all Hawks’ fans.”

Gucci Mane is a hometown hero, so it makes total sense why he is the first halftime show performer of the season. Gucci Mane is a Grammy-nominated rapper who recently performed with a live band at the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

Before Gucci hits the stage, the Hawks will be tipping off their season against former Hawk Dennis Schroder and the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets will look a little different this season with their former star, Mikal Bridges, now playing across the bridge for the New York Knicks. This game will also feature the return of Ben Simmons, who missed most of last season with a lingering back issue.

This will also be the first opportunity to see the new Atlanta Hawks. During the offseason, the Hawks traded Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans, ending his two-season stint with the team. The Pelicans sent back Larry Nance Jr., Dyson Daniels, a 2025 first-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick for Murray.

This game will also mark the debut of the Hawks’ first no. 1 overall pick since 1975, Zaccharie Risacher. He’s a 6’8 Frenchman with creativity and a great feel for the game. So far in the preseason, Risacher has been balling. He opened up his preseason with an 18-point outing. In his second game, he scored another 14 points off the bench, showing a surprising scoring ability.

Of course, Hawks star Trae Young will be back to lead the team and return to his All-Star form. Young missed 28 games last year, which affected the Hawks’ playoff hopes. With him fully healthy and the ball in his hands, Young should be in for a breakout season, reminiscent of 2021.

Also, every fan in attendance will receive an opening night t-shirt courtesy of State Farm.

Fans interested in attending the team’s 2024-25 regular season opening game and seeing Gucci Mane perform live can buy tickets before they sell out at Hawks.com/tickets.