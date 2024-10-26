Angel Reese extends Reebok deal: A new era for WNBA athletes

Angel Reese, the standout rookie for the Chicago Sky, has extended her endorsement contract with Reebok. This multiyear deal not only solidifies her position in the world of sports endorsements but also paves the way for her signature shoe, set to launch in 2026. As one of only six active WNBA players with a signature shoe deal, Reese is making significant strides in the league, joining the ranks of stars like Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson.

Reebok’s commitment to Reese

Reebok’s head of basketball, Jide Osifeso, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “Reebok and Angel are growing together every day and our visions for the future are aligned.” This statement highlights the brand’s commitment to building a unique identity for Reese, focusing on a ground-up approach to her signature silhouette.

Reese’s journey in the WNBA

Reese, who was the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, signed a four-year contract worth $324,383 with the Chicago Sky. Her rookie season salary is $73,439, with a slight increase in the following year. However, her recent comments about her WNBA salary have sparked conversations about the financial challenges faced by female athletes in the league.

Addressing salary concerns

Earlier this month, Reese took to Instagram Live to discuss her financial situation, humorously stating, “The WNBA don’t pay my bills at all. I don’t even think that pays one of my bills. … I wouldn’t even be able to eat a sandwich with [the WNBA salary].” This candidness resonated with many, shedding light on the economic disparities female athletes often face compared to their male counterparts.

Breaking records and making history

Despite the financial hurdles, Reese has made a significant impact on the court. In her rookie season, she averaged 13.1 rebounds and 13.6 points per game, setting a WNBA record with 26 double-doubles, including a remarkable streak of 15 consecutive games. Additionally, she became the first player in league history to record 20 or more rebounds in three straight games.

Endorsements and brand collaborations

In addition to her deal with Reebok, Reese has secured multiple endorsements with brands such as Good American, Tampax, Mielle, Beats by Dr. Dre, and Hershey’s Reese’s Pieces. She has also launched her own merchandise line on her website and is leveraging her platform through her podcast, “Unapologetically Angel,” to further connect with fans and brands.

The future looks bright

As Reese continues to break barriers in the WNBA, her story serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes, particularly young Black women. Her ability to navigate the complexities of professional sports while advocating for better financial recognition for female athletes is commendable.

With her new Reebok deal and the upcoming launch of her signature shoe, Reese is not just a player; she is a brand in the making. Her journey reflects a broader movement within women’s sports, where athletes are increasingly taking control of their narratives and financial futures.