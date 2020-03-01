Kenyetta Campbell believes in Detroit’s Cody Rouge youth and families

Kenyetta M. Campbell is a servant leader who is a champion of community-led development efforts.

Over the past 20 years, Campbell has served in the role of founder and executive for the Cody Rouge Community Action Alliance, CDC that has been recognized for its ground-breaking work in youth, family, and community development.

With a laser-like focus on her local neighborhood, Detroit’s Cody Rouge community, Campbell has been responsible for co-creating and shepherding several key initiatives. She brokered a $400,000 deal to open, a multi-service community center for wrap-around services to address needs and service gaps identified by the community.

Rolling out recently spoke with Campbell in Detroit regarding the organization’s goals and current projects.

Name: Kenyetta M. Campbell

Organization: Cody Rouge Community Action Alliance CDC

Position: Founder and executive director

What does your leadership role CRCAA involve?

I am responsible for health awareness, neighborhood stabilization, community engagement, and youth development in the Cody Rouge Community in Detroit.

What is the mission and vision of the organization?

Our mission is to revitalize and sustain a healthy community where residents have access to and promote a high quality of life.

In your leadership role, what is your commitment to the community?

I’m committed to attracting resources for the residents and youth in Cody Rouge. Cody Rouge has the second-highest number of children in the city of Detroit. It is my passion, purpose, and desire to ensure that the 13,000 youth [here] reach their highest potential. I strive to build a leadership pipeline.

What would you say are the nonprofit’s top tier programs?

Our top programs are as follows:

Youth Development

Youth Council

Summer Youth Employment

Community Engagement

Community meetings

Community education

Community planning

Food drives

Uniform drives

Back to school rallies

Neighborhood Stabilization

Minor home repair

School repair

Tax foreclosure assistance

Cleanups and beautification projects

Why should someone want to support your nonprofit financially or in other ways?

We are seeking financial support for a teen center that is being planned by our teens. The Cody Rouge Youth Council has worked extremely hard in mapping out their plans for a teen operated center. Financial support will be used for programming and operations.

Name three nonprofit leaders, business leaders or political leaders who inspire you.

The three leaders that inspire me are Gail Perry-Mason, Bob Johnson, and Barack Obama.