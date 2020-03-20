Cardi B’s COVID-19 rant-turned-anthem is a must-hear, head-bobbing experience

When Bronx-bred, TV personality-turned-hip-hop superstar Cardi B made her profanity-laced plea to the U.S. government to do something about the now global pandemic known as coronavirus, she did so with good intentions. No matter how vulgar or irate she seemed, the 27-year-old rapper had the nation’s best interest at heart.

In an awesome turn of events, what was meant to be a message to her world of adoring fans has turned into a smash hit on the music charts. As rolling out previously reported, DJ iMarkkeyz took it upon himself to use Cardi’s monologue as the basis for a song, and it is a head-bobbing, energy-filled two minutes and 34 seconds of Cardi’s now infamous call for help.

If you are struggling to find the energy to clean the house or develop a routine for your next TikTok video, this song will do the trick.

What’s more, Cardi announced on her Instagram page that she will donate proceeds from her unexpected anthem — “Coronavirus” — to relief efforts once her “coins” arrive.

Don’t expect to hear any awe-inspiring lyrics, as the vocals were literally lifted from her candid and emotional post — one that warned us all that “s— is gettin’ real.”

Click through to hear “Coronavirus.”