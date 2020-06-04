Black Twitter blasts Trina for calling protesters and looters ‘animals’ (video)

Rapper Trina has fans dizzy after she blasted protesters and looters involved in the George Floyd-inspired uprising in South Beach.

The Miami native, whose real name is Katrina Laverne Taylor, was thoroughly disgusted by those she deemed “animals” for looting stores, destroying businesses and creating chaos during demonstrations in South Florida. Worse, Trina called protesters who didn’t care about Floyd fake.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star’s diatribe against the criminal activity occurred during her radio show with longtime collaborator Trick Daddy on 99 Jamz Radio, where she criticized many of those in the streets.

She also added that the 9 p.m. mandatory curfew was way too late to maintain law and order in metro Miami.

“They need to make the curfew at 6 p.m.,” Trina barked to Trick Daddy. “Keep everybody off the street, these animals off the streets, that are running around in Miami-Dade County acting like they have escaped from a zoo. Lock them up at 5 p.m. so the streets can be nice and clean, that’s how I feel.”

Trina, 45, seemed to be particularly irate because her friend’s business had been damaged during the insurrection.

“We can’t bring back nobody lives that has been taken away, whether it’s from the police or the hands of another civilian,” she said.

“We cannot bring them back. You cannot pump life back into them at all. I can’t bring back my little brother’s life. His life was taken by the hands of a man, a Black man.”

Go to the next page to listen to Trina’s terse tirade below while Trick Daddy tries to save her from being canceled by the culture for hating on the protesters and looters alike. Then observe the backlash Trina gets.