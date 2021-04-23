Nominees Viola Davis and Riz Ahmed join all-star lineup of Oscar presenters

Viola Davis and Riz Ahmed have been added to the presenting ensemble at the Oscars.

The pair join a number of A-listers set to present at the ceremony this Sunday, April 25, 2021, with stars such as Brad Pitt, Halle Berry and Joaquin Phoenix also involved in the process.

Both stars are nominated for Academy Awards with Davis up for Best Actress for her role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Ahmed in contention for Best Actor for his performance in “Sound of Metal.”

Show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh said in a statement: “We’re thrilled Viola and Riz have joined our cast.

“Even though they are nominees, we really felt they needed to be a part of our Oscar ensemble.”

Soderbergh had previously hinted that new additions could be made to the presenting line-up at a recent press conference but suggested that “logistics” were holding up making the news public at the time.

The ceremony will take place from two locations, Union Station in downtown Los Angeles and the usual venue of The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Zendaya, Laura Dern, Regina King, Reese Witherspoon, Angela Bassett, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston and Renee Zellweger are also set to present.

The producers said: “In keeping with our awards-show-as-a-movie approach, we’ve assembled a truly stellar cast of stars.

“There’s so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had previously warned nominees that appearing via videolink was “not an option.”

However, they have since rowed back and will have a number of hubs in locations such as London or Paris for those unable to make it to LA due to the pandemic.