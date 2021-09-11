Kodak Black donates $20K to daughter of cop who died of COVID-19

When Kodak Black’s not trolling the Internet, he’ showing that he has a heart of gold. As previously reported, the “Project Baby” rapper purchased 100 air conditioning units in July for residents living in the Golden Acres Projects in his hometown of Pompano Beach, Florida. Now he’s making sure the child of a fallen police officer is taken care of.

According to TMZ, Kodak Black made a hefty monetary gift to the child of Jennifer Sepot, a 27-year-old Fort Lauderdale police officer who died from COVID-19 complications last month. Kodak Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, revealed that his client had learned about Sepot’s death in a news article and was touched by the tragedy as he also fought COVID-19.

“‘Make sure that kid is straight. Pay for her college fund,” Cohen said Kodak revealed. The “No Flockin’” rapper reportedly put $20,000 in a scholarship fund for Sepot’s 2-year-old daughter.

The Fort Lauderdale Fraternal Order of Police told TMZ they are “grateful to everyone who has donated to the Sepot family in memory of Jennifer. Her loss has had an immeasurable and lasting impact on our officers. The generosity by supporters has offered a degree of hope during a time in which support for law enforcement feels to be a waning movement.”

Kodak Black also announced this week that he and his girlfriend real estate agent Maranda Johnson are expecting a baby girl.

“I got mo s— I can B petty ’bout or be involved in. I got drops I’m debating on. But no matter how much da dumb s— tickles me, my daughter otw mo important,” he stated on IG.

Kodak already has a 7-year-old son named King Khalid from a previous relationship with Jammiah Broomfield. Amber Rose was one of many offering congratulations and even gave the controversial rapper some advice.

“Congratulations @kodakblack On Your Babygirl.,I Need You To Stay Outta Trouble So You Can Be Out Here To Raise Your Young Queen,” she posted on IG.

The new baby is expected to arrive at the end of 2021 or early January 2022.