Atlanta Hawks team up with ’85 South Show’ for exclusive ticket package

By Rashad Milligan | Feb 5, 2022

“85 South Show” comedians Karlous Miller, Chico Bean and DC Young Fly have partnered once again with the Atlanta Hawks for a special in-game appearance. (Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Hawks)

The Atlanta Hawks have teamed up with the “85 South Show” once again.


On March 3, the comedic trio Karlous Miller, Chico Bean and DC Young Fly are set to make a special appearance at the Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls game.

“Born and raised on the Westside of Atlanta, I grew up loving the Hawks and wanting to be Dominique,” DC Young Fly said in a press release. “’85 South’ is focused on integrating with brands that celebrate Atlanta ‘s unique culture and community, so we look forward to collaborating with our Hawks for a long time to come.”


At the game, “85 South Show” will sell exclusive merchandise and a special ticket package. Beginning Feb. 4, the Hawks Shop will sell a four-piece merchandise capsule that includes two hoodies, one long-sleeve shirt and one short-sleeve t-shirt of Hawks and 85 South Show items.

The 85 South Ticket Package can be purchased at Hawks.com/85South.

