Socialite Detroit’s ‘Fabulous Holiday Experience’ brought out the glitz and glam

Socialite Detroit partners Dawn Patterson, Rodney Howell and Joy Santiago-Clark did it again! They brought together Detroit’s best-dressed socialites, tastemakers, professionals and others under one roof for their annual Fabulous Holiday Experience on Saturday, Dec. 10th, 2022. Their party with a purpose benefitted Oakland Forward, an organization with a mission to remove economic, racial and social barriers in order to provide opportunities for individuals, with a focus on people of color, in Oakland County, MI. The event was well attended and was held at the historical Aloft Detroit at The David Whitney, downtown Detroit.

The Fabulous Holiday party was an invite-only, annual charity event sponsored by Dwellings Unlimited, Hairshion Couture Salon F*KNG Vodka, Cintron, with official media sponsor, rolling out. The evening was filled with incredible art, internationally known DJs and amazing culinary creations. Patrons danced the night away and enjoyed signature cocktails and cocktails courtesy F*KNG Vodka and Cintron.

View photos from the evening below. Photos provided.