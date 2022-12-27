21 athletes who died in 2022

Here are 21 notable athletes and sports figures who died in 2022.

Bill Russell

One of the greatest athletes to ever live. A man who the NBA named its Finals MVP Award after, Russell was just as impactful off the court as an activist. He was 88.

Franco Harris

The man responsible for making the “Immaculate Reception,” Harris was a personality larger than sports. He was 72.

Bob Lanier

A Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 1992 inductee, the former Detroit Piston and Milwaukee Buck was 73.

Adreian Payne

The former Michigan State star and former NBA player was 31.

Lusia Harris

The one woman to be drafted into the NBA was 66.

Paul Silas

LeBron James’ first NBA coach and former All-Defensive Team selection, Silas was 79.

Caleb Swanigan

The former Purdue and Portland Trail Blazers center was 25.

Marion Barber III

The former University of Minnesota and Dallas Cowboys running back was 38.

Dwayne Haskins

The record-setting Ohio State quarterback and former NFL first-round pick was 24.

Rashard Anderson

One half of the Jackson State duo selected in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers was 45.

Ronnie Hillman

The former Denver Broncos running back was 31.

Tiffany Jackson

The former University of Texas and WNBA player was 37.

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson

The former MMA fighter was 38.

Louis Orr

The former New York Knick coached at Bowling Green State and Seton Hall.

Fred Hickman

The former CNN, TBS and ESPN sports reporter and Black News Channel managing editor was 66.

Tyrone Davis

Davis played for the Green Bay Packers for eight seasons. He was 50.

Marlin Briscoe

Nicknamed “The Magician,” Briscoe became the first Black quarterback in pro football when he played for the Denver Broncos in 1968. He also played for the Detroit Lions. He was 76.

Johnny Grier

An NFL official from 1981 to 2004. He was the first Black ref in the league’s history in 1988. He was 74.

Charley Taylor

Former Washington Commander and Pro Football Hall of Famer. He was 80.

Gene Clines

Longtime Pittsburgh Pirate was a part of MLB’s first all-minority lineup. He was 75.

Gerald Williams

An MLB outfielder from 1992 to 2005. He was 55.