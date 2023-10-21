Fantasia and Taraji P. Henson shine bright in new ‘The Color Purple’

“A story of love and resilience, The Color Purple is a decades-spanning tale of one woman’s journey to independence,” says a statement in part from parent company Warner Bros. “Celie faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood.”

Directed by Blitz Bazawule, the film also counts Quincy Jones, Steven Spielberg – director of the 1985 original film, and Oprah Winfrey as producers. Winfrey of starred in the original film as Sophia.

“There’s nothing that’s been more important or vital to me culturally or artistically than The Color Purple. It is a solid base of spiritual and emotional power for me,” Winfrey said. “Every woman and man who has been invisible, who has felt unseen and unvalued, this is their story.”

Written by screenwriter Marcus Gardley, this updated version of the story is based on both author Alice Walker’s 1982 novel and the long-running Broadway musical, which ran for over 900 performances from December 2005 to February 2008.

Rounding out the cast will be Halle Berry, Danielle Brooks, Deon Cole, Colman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, David Alan Grier, Louis Gossett Jr., Corey Hawkins, H.E.R. and more.