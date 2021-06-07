Tory Lanez discusses artists abandoning him after shooting allegation (video)

Tory Lanez remains silent as the drama surrounding allegations that he shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot continues to play out. While he’s keeping quiet about the incident due to legal issues, he still doesn’t seem to be angry at other artists for choosing sides and distancing themselves from him.

The “Most High” rapper stopped by the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo, where he was asked about the reactions of people in the industry when scandals happen.

“You went through what you went through without any facts being out, without any proof being out. N—-s just jumped ship on you, switched sides on you. I know n—–s got on all kinds of funny s—,” Gillie said during the interview.

Lanez made it clear that he doesn’t wear his heart on his sleeve and understands the dynamics of the business.

“You gotta understand, people have brands,” he explained. “Before I look at Tory Lanez like it’s me, Tory Lanez is a brand. Whatever artist is their brand. At the moment, it wasn’t the look to put their brand on it. Unless you were somebody who stood so far into the brand, that your brand was so you, that your personal life is reflected on your brand. When it started, there were very few people like that on the outside, but on the inside it was love. That was the weird thing about it for me.”

The Canadian rapper and singer also said he believes that once the truth about the incident comes out the distancing will cease.

“When it comes down to artists, I still understand the business side of it, so I never really hold friction there,” Lanez said. “When things get right, it’ll be alright. Just like now, I’ve been living a regular life. People are coming back and taking pictures, but eight months ago, it might not have been the mood.”

Check out Tory’s interview with the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast on the next page.