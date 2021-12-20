Emmy nominated broadcaster, political news analyst, university professor, lecturer, business executive, and advocate, Dr. Rashad Richey has interviewed everyone from United States Vice-President Kamala Harris to Ice Cube. He is Host of the award-winning Rashad Richey Morning Show on News & Talk 1380 – WAOK and Political Commentator for The People’s Station V-103 FM (the largest urban station in America), where he was voted Best Talk Radio Personality by readers of the Atlanta Journal Constitution (first African-American to receive this distinction), Best Talk Radio Show Host in Atlanta Magazine’s Readers Choice Edition, and Most Trusted Voice in Atlanta by the Atlanta Business Journal.

Recently, this President of Rolling Out and TYT Network TV Host of ‘Indisputable w/Dr. Rashad Richey’, was appointed to the Board of Trustees for the Georgia Council International Visitors (GCIV) by unanimous vote. GCIV administers the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) in Georgia. Launched in 1940, the IVLP seeks to build mutual understanding between the United States and other nations through carefully designed professional visits to the U.S. for current and emerging foreign leaders. U.S. ambassadors consistently rank the IVLP as most effective in a long list of public diplomacy tools at their disposal. In 2001 the national network was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to foster international understanding.

“GCIV is extremely fortunate to have Dr. Rashad Richey join GCIV’s Board of Trustees. With his extensive background, he will be able to help GCIV carry out the mission and more. We look forward to his leadership and expertise” said Emily Shaw, Executive Director of the Georgia Council of International Visitors.

Dr. Rashad Richey added, “I have worked with various elements of this amazing program for years. As a person who believes cultural exchange creates world harmony, it was both humbling and exciting to be asked to serve in this capacity. Emily’s leadership is impeccable, and the Board continues to provide exceptional oversight of these imperative programs and initiatives. I look forward to being part of the leadership team.”

The GCIV Board has diverse responsibilities by providing policy guidance for the organization, approving GCIV’s annual budget, and has fiduciary responsibility for the organization. It also evaluates the performance of the executive director and monitors services provided to members.

GCIV’s mission is to foster professional, cultural and educational experiences that connect Georgia citizens and international leaders and cultivate positive global change. The vision of GCIV is to allow every citizen the opportunity to be more globally engaged through people-to-people connections.

GCIV was founded in 1962 to work with the U.S. Department of State to develop a broad spectrum of professional and cultural exchange programs for emerging global leaders. The non-partisan citizen diplomacy programs provide Georgians with unique opportunities to share best practices, insights, and friendship with distinguished visitors to the United States.